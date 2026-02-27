Man arrested for misbehaving with college girl on Chennai bus

The incident occurred on bus route number 32B while the victim, a third-year undergraduate student, was traveling home after her classes. According to police, the accused, identified as Ramu from the Mannady area, boarded the bus at the Pallavan Salai bus stop and sat next to the girl, where a seat was vacant.

Shortly after the bus began moving, Ramu allegedly misbehaved with the student. When the victim attempted to get up and move away, the accused reportedly used abusive language and twisted her arm to force her back into her seat. The student then raised an alarm, prompting the bus driver to steer the vehicle directly to the Triplicane Police Station.