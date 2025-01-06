Man arrested for cheating Tiruchy businessman of Rs 10 lakh

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old man, Shankar, was arrested by the Anna Salai police for allegedly cheating a businessman from Tiruchy of Rs 10 lakh.

The victim, Mohammed Nasruddin, had come to Chennai to help Shankar settle a loan. However, Shankar allegedly took the money and absconded.

The police launched an investigation and arrested Shankar. During the inquiry, it was revealed that Shankar had five previous cases of cheating against him in various police stations in Chennai and Sivaganga.

Shankar was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody. The police also recovered Rs 50,000 and three mobile phones, including an iPhone from him.