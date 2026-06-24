Man arrested for cheating govt job aspirants of Rs 23 Lakh

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Greater Chennai Police has arrested a 60-year-old man from Ariyalur for allegedly cheating a senior citizen of Rs 23 lakh by promising an Assistant Engineer post in the Metropolitan Transport Corporation for his son.
The accused, identified as L Ilanchezhiyan (60) had claimed that he had close ties with former transport minister and DMK MLA, S S Sivasankar.
After news reports claimed that the former minister's assistany was arrested, the MLA took to social media and stated that he has no ties with the person arrested by the police and that he has no assistant in the name of Ilanchezhiyan.
A police team picked the accused from Erode on Tuesday. Police also seized two ID cards from him in which he falsely claimed to be a District Education Officer.
According to police, the complainant S Srinivasan (65), a resident of M.G.R. Nagar, Chennai, alleged that Ilanchezhiyan claimed close ties with former Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankaran. Between 2023 and 2025, he took Rs 23 lakh in multiple installments, assuring Srinivasan that he would secure an Assistant Engineer job in MTC for his son.
The accused neither arranged the job nor returned the money.
Preliminary investigation revealed that Ilanchezhiyan may have cheated several other people using similar job promises.
Police said inquiries with other potential victims are underway. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody.