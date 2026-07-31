Man arrested for assaulting a college girl with bike key in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a college student with a two-wheeler key after she refused to continue speaking with him in Saidapet.
According to the police, the 19-year-old woman, a resident of Ramapuram, is studying at a college in Saidapet. She had been acquainted with the accused, identified as Aarif alias Mukesh of Chetty Thottam, Saidapet, for about two years.
However, she had stopped communicating with him after becoming uncomfortable with his behaviour.
Despite this, Aarif allegedly continued to follow and harass the woman, repeatedly insisting that she speak to him.
On Wednesday (July 29) afternoon after the student came out of her college, Aarif allegedly confronted her and again demanded that she resume speaking with him.
When she refused, he allegedly attacked her on the head with the key of his motorcycle, causing a bleeding injury. The woman received treatment at a hospital and later lodged a complaint with the Saidapet Police Station.
Based on her complaint, the police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.
Following an investigation led by the Inspector of Saidapet Police Station, Aarif alias Mukesh, 21, was arrested on Thursday (July 30).
He was produced before a court the same day and remanded to judicial custody.