Man arrested for assaulting a college girl with bike key in Chennai

According to the police, the 19-year-old woman, a resident of Ramapuram, is studying at a college in Saidapet. She had been acquainted with the accused, identified as Aarif alias Mukesh of Chetty Thottam, Saidapet, for about two years.

However, she had stopped communicating with him after becoming uncomfortable with his behaviour.

Despite this, Aarif allegedly continued to follow and harass the woman, repeatedly insisting that she speak to him.