Man arrested for allegedly sexually harassing woman at her home in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 52-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 33-year-old woman after trespassing into her house in the Adyar police district, police said on Friday.
The survivor, who works as a security guard at a private company and lives with her family, told police that the accused, identified as Altaf Hussain, a resident of Perungudi, had approached her a few days earlier, offering help if she ever needed assistance.
He allegedly obtained her mobile phone number and subsequently began making repeated phone calls, during which he allegedly spoke to her in an obscene manner.
According to the complaint, on the morning of July 23, when the woman was alone at home, Altaf allegedly entered the house without permission and sexually harassed her. The accused fled the spot after the woman raised an alarm.
Based on the complaint, the Thoraipakkam police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act (TNPHW Act) and launched an investigation.
A special team led by the Inspector of Thoraipakkam police station traced and arrested Altaf Hussain alias Altaf, 52, of Perungudi, on July 23.
He was produced before a court following interrogation and remanded to judicial custody.