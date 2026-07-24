Man arrested for allegedly sexually harassing woman at her home in Chennai

According to the complaint, on the morning of July 23, when the woman was alone at home, Altaf allegedly entered the house without permission and sexually harassed her. The accused fled the spot after the woman raised an alarm.

Based on the complaint, the Thoraipakkam police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act (TNPHW Act) and launched an investigation.

A special team led by the Inspector of Thoraipakkam police station traced and arrested Altaf Hussain alias Altaf, 52, of Perungudi, on July 23.