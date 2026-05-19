Man alleging wife's proximity to another man granted divorce

A Division Bench of Justice CV Karthikeyan and Justice K Rajasekar said adultery is usually an act carried out in secrecy, making it extremely difficult to produce direct evidence of sexual intercourse.

"It is also to be noted that adultery itself is an act of secrecy," the Bench observed, adding that though dissolution of marriage can be granted only when sexual intercourse is proved, obtaining direct evidence in such cases would be "extremely impossible".