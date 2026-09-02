Malaysian national on medical visa, held with Rs 3.5 crore hydroponic cannabis at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials at Chennai airport have seized 3.5 kg of high-grade hydroponic cannabis worth around Rs 3.5 crore in the international market and arrested a 62-year-old Malaysian national in connection with the smuggling.
The passenger arrived in Chennai from Kuala Lumpur on a private airline flight the day before yesterday morning. He was travelling to Chennai on a medical visa and, after declaring that he was not carrying any dutiable goods, attempted to leave through the green channel.
However, customs officials, who found his movements suspicious, intercepted him and searched his baggage. During the inspection of his suitcase, officials found four packets concealed inside. On opening them, they discovered 3.5 kg of high-grade hydroponic cannabis.
The passenger was subsequently arrested and the contraband seized.
During interrogation, officials reportedly found that the Malaysian national had allegedly acted as a courier for an international drug trafficking network. Customs officials are continuing their investigation to identify the intended recipient of the consignment and trace other members of the smuggling network.