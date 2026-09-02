Malaysian national on medical visa, held with Rs 3.5 crore hydroponic cannabis at Chennai airport

The passenger arrived in Chennai from Kuala Lumpur on a private airline flight the day before yesterday morning. He was travelling to Chennai on a medical visa and, after declaring that he was not carrying any dutiable goods, attempted to leave through the green channel.

However, customs officials, who found his movements suspicious, intercepted him and searched his baggage. During the inspection of his suitcase, officials found four packets concealed inside. On opening them, they discovered 3.5 kg of high-grade hydroponic cannabis.