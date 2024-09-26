Malaysian delegation happy to find Malay translation of Thirukkural at Anna Centenary Library

CHENNAI: A Malaysian delegation, along with the chairman of the Institute of Strategic and International Studies, visited the Anna Centenary Library (ACL) on Tuesday.

The delegation attended the various sessions of the library and noted in the record book of the ACL, “The facilities among other sessions are at par with international standards.” The delegation also admired the architecture of the library, and learned that Thirukkuṟaḷ’s Malay translation was available in the library. “I enjoyed reading it,” noted the department official.