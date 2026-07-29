Making memories this Friendship Day

CHENNAI: Friendship Day is less about grand gestures and more about showing up for the people who matter. Ahead of Friendship Day on August 2, here are a few simple and fun ways to spend the day with your friends.
Ask everyone in your friend group to bring one dish. It could be homemade or something they love eating. From biryani and pasta to chips and desserts, there's always something for everyone. Add a deck of cards or your favourite playlist and you've got an easy Friendship Day plan.
Take a break from your usual plans and spend the entire day together. Start with breakfast, visit a bookstore, watch a movie or try out a new cafe in the city. You don't have to plan every hour. Sometimes, simply spending time together is enough.
Bring back your school and college days with a sleepover. Order your favourite food, watch an old movie and stay up talking till late at night. It's also a good time to pull out old photographs or notes and laugh about things you've probably forgotten over the years.
Pack some snacks and head to the beach or a nearby park. If you're meeting school friends, ask everyone to bring something they loved carrying in their lunch box. It could be lemon rice, jam sandwiches or something else. It's a simple way to bring back old memories.
Chennai has no shortage of interesting workshops. From pottery and baking to candle-making and perfume-making, there's plenty to choose from across the city. Spend a few hours learning something new with your friends and who knows, you might even find a new hobby along the way.
Skip the movie plans and host a game night instead. Bring out your favourite board games or try something different like Mahjong or a mystery game. Add plenty of snacks and let the competition begin. It's an easy way to get everyone talking and laughing.
Go back to the place where you've spent countless hours together. It could be your college canteen, the café or juice shop you always met at or your favourite ice cream shop. You'll leave with new memories and a lot of old stories.