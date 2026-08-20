Making Madras more inclusive: Voices call for a city that remembers everyone

The conversation comes at a time when celebrating Madras also means looking beyond its familiar narratives. “Not all our heritage is about celebrating. We also need to introspect and ensure that exclusions based on caste or religion are not repeated,” says historian Kombai Anwar.

The panel brings together Madhavi Latha, former national para-athlete, filmmaker and founder of Yes, We Too Can; Karpagam, visually challenged advocate; Kombai Anwar, historian; Neha, trans rights activist and actress; and Miranda Tomkins, deaf-blind educator. Thirupurasundari Sevvel, architect, urban planner, historian, curator and founder of Nam Veedu Nam Oor Nam Kadhai, will moderate the discussion.

The panel also brings the question of accessibility into the conversation. Madhavi Latha recalls encountering inaccessible public infrastructure during her early years of advocacy. She says Chennai has since made significant progress, including more accessible stadiums, buses and sporting facilities. But she stresses that accessibility goes beyond ramps and elevators. “It is about agency and independence,” she says.