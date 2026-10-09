Mahjong becomes a hook for inclusion, education in Chennai

CHENNAI: What began around a Mahjong table grew into a broader conversation on education, dignity and inclusion at an awareness event organised by the Apsara Foundation and Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on Thursday. Led by journalist and social activist Apsara Reddy, the initiative brought together Mahjong players, members of the Good Deeds Club, industrialists and social organisations to support children with special needs and transgender students.
Deepa Dodla of Dodla Dairy, popularly known as ‘Madam Mahjong’, was the chief guest. Shweta C, founder of trans-led organisation Born2Win Foundation, and Dr Sumithra Prasad, founder-general secretary of DORAI Foundation, which works with persons with special needs, were among those present.
The Mahjong tournament served as a hook for the initiative, with Apsara explaining that the game was chosen to bring people together for a cause. “Mahjong is about mental strength and strategy,” she said, adding that the tournament was organised alongside an effort to support children in education and create opportunities for the transgender community.
Apsara said the foundation wanted to move beyond merely offering gifts and instead focus on education, skills and long-term opportunities. Highlighting the needs of children with autism and Down Syndrome, Apsara noted that the initiative would help expand educational facilities, introduce technology and provide vocational training.
“A child’s future should never be limited by how they learn, nor a transgender person’s future by who they are,” Apsara said, stressing that scholarships, welcoming classrooms and proper support pave the way for employment and dignity.
As part of the drive, the Apsara Foundation announced a contribution of Rs 50,000 towards education for transgender students through Born2Win, with the support intended to help meet their need for laptops.
For Deepa Dodla, the significance of Mahjong went beyond the game itself. She noted that Mahjong offers a structured space to connect in an increasingly isolated world. “Despite being constantly connected on social media, people are increasingly lonely. Mahjong creates a social structure that brings people together,” she said.
She also highlighted the sense of community created around the Mahjong table. “Mahjong has brought humanity back to kindness, and it’s brought us back to humanity again,” she said.
The initiative also underscored the importance of creating inclusive spaces where children with special needs can learn skills and work towards greater independence. Apsara said the Good Deeds Club, which works on child rights and several community initiatives, has previously supported orphanages, reunited runaway children with their families and helped children of commercial sex workers return to school.
“This Deepavali, let us take the light beyond this room, fund an education, offer mentorship and open doors,” Apsara said, calling for a more inclusive society where every person gets an opportunity to learn, grow and belong.