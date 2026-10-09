Mahjong becomes a hook for inclusion, education in Chennai

Apsara said the foundation wanted to move beyond merely offering gifts and instead focus on education, skills and long-term opportunities. Highlighting the needs of children with autism and Down Syndrome, Apsara noted that the initiative would help expand educational facilities, introduce technology and provide vocational training.

“A child’s future should never be limited by how they learn, nor a transgender person’s future by who they are,” Apsara said, stressing that scholarships, welcoming classrooms and proper support pave the way for employment and dignity.

As part of the drive, the Apsara Foundation announced a contribution of Rs 50,000 towards education for transgender students through Born2Win, with the support intended to help meet their need for laptops.