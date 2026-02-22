Maharashtra student drowns off Chennai coast; another missing

The incident occurred on Saturday, they said, but did not specify which institution the students were from.

The Maharashtra government has appealed to the Tamil Nadu authorities to expedite the search and rescue operation.

A group of 26 students went for a stroll at the Golden Beach in Chennai where three of them entered the waters, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' Office said on X, quoting information received from the Tamil Nadu government.

Mayuri Chaudhari, from Bhandara district in Maharashtra, drowned, while Jay Patil went missing and a search was underway for him on a war footing, it said.