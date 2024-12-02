Maharashtra man held for fleeing with 3.6 kg gold in Chennai

CHENNAI: Police arrested a 24-year-old man from Maharashtra for stealing 3.6 kg of gold from a gold smelter unit in Parrys. Police have launched a hunt for another suspect.

Police identified the arrested as Subam K Nagane (24), of Maharashtra. Investigations revealed that he had been working at a smelter unit on NSC Bose Road for the last five years.

On October 10, Nagane’s employer gave him around 3.6 kg of gold ingots to be taken to a testing unit in Kaveripakkam in Ranipet district.

However, he did not reach the testing unit and the testing unit staff called up the employer to check on Nagane’s whereabouts. After which the employer realised that he had escaped with the gold.

Based on a complaint, Elephant Gate police registered a case and traced Nagane to a hideout in Maharashtra and secured 1.5 kg of stolen gold from him.

The probe revealed that he had an accomplice, Yogesh, who was absconding. Nagane was produced before a magistrate and after obtaining a transit warrant, he was brought to the city and remanded in judicial custody.