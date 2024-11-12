Mahabalipuram fisherman held for sexual assault bid on elderly woman

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old fisherman was arrested after he allegedly sexually harassed and attempted to rape a 75-year-old woman in Mahabalipuram.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Chithiraivalli, a resident of the Pattipulam fishing community, was at home when the fisherman, Jayakumar, allegedly entered her house without permission. He was reportedly in an inebriated state and sexually harassed her. He also attempted to sexually assault her. Hearing the elderly woman's screams, her daughter-in-law, Valli, reportedly rescued her from Jayakumar.

Following the incident, Valli filed a complaint at the Mahabalipuram All-Women Police Station. Inspector Tamilselvi registered a case against Jayakumar under two sections for sexual harassment and attempted sexual assault.

He was later arrested by the police from the Devaneri bus stop and produced before the Thiruporur court, where he was subsequently remanded in Chengalpattu district jail.