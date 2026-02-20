Magisterial inquiry ordered after remand Puzhal prisoner's death

CHENNAI: A judicial inquiry has been ordered following the death of a 29-year-old remand prisoner who died while receiving treatment at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on Thursday.
The deceased, identified as Punithan of Tambaram, was taken into custody by the Sankar Nagar police on February 13 under a non-bailable warrant related to a pending robbery case from 2020. He was subsequently lodged at Puzhal Central Prison. According to officials, he was later moved to the hospital after complaining of health issues, where he was pronounced dead.
While police sources attributed the death to medical causes, the family has alleged custodial violence at the time of arrest and is demanding a thorough investigation.
Senior police officers confirmed that a case has been registered and, in compliance with the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, a judicial magistrate has been appointed to conduct an inquiry. The magistrate has since visited the prison as part of the preliminary proceedings, officials said.
Officials added that a post-mortem examination has been completed, and the body was handed over to the family.