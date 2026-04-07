Magic of khadi comes to city

Now, it is bringing its handcrafted heritage to the city with a two-day summer pop-up titled Magic of Khadi on April 10 and 11 at CP Arts Centre, Eldams Road, Alwarpet. The pop-up will showcase a curated range of hand-spun textiles, everyday clothing and village industry products, all crafted by skilled artisans at Gandhigram.

The event offers Chennai residents an opportunity to discover and purchase authentic Khadi products while also engaging with the idea of self-reliance and sustainable living that Gandhigram stands for.

Alongside the exhibition, Gandhigram will also host an eco-print workshop on both days.