Maduravoyal-Outer Ring Road tender bids deferred 15 times

The elevated road will also facilitate seamless movement of portbound vehicles from the Chennai Port-Maduravoyal elevated road, which is under construction. At Maduravoyal, the two corridors will be connected through a second-level cloverleaf interchange over the Chennai Bypass, described as the first of its kind in the country.

NHAI issued corrigenda in December 2025 and June 2026. The latter included a revised technical schedule with several changes to the design and road infrastructure provisions.

Under the revised schedule, the existing right of way across the project stretch is specified as 54 metres, while the proposed right of way at both ends has been increased from 65 metres to 68 metres. The number of stretches subject to an 80 kmph speed restriction has been reduced from four to two. At the Chennai ORR-Tambaram junction, the cross-road width has been increased from 7 metres to 7.5 metres.