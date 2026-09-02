Maduravoyal MLA Revanth Charan appointed CMDA Authority member

The appointment was made through a Government Order issued by the Housing and Urban Development Department on August 27. The CMDA Administrative Officer formally communicated the appointment in a letter dated August 31.

The statutory body’s composition includes the Housing and Urban Development Minister as Chairman, the department's Principal Secretary as the Vice-Chairman, senior officials from the Housing, Finance, Industries and Transport departments, the Chennai Corporation Commissioner and heads of various urban development agencies. It also provides for two Members of the State Legislative Assembly.