Madras University yet to reimburse Rs 50L spent by professors for semester exams

Last year, the university paid Rs 95 crore in retirement benefits from its corpus fund, a Rs 300-crore fund originally created to generate interest for monthly pension payouts to retired staff. The withdrawal has affected the fund’s ability to support regular expenses, said officials.

The university has 121 affiliated colleges, of which around 100 are non-autonomous institutions. Sources said faculty from eight government arts and science colleges – located in Tiruttani, Perumbakkam, RK Nagar, Tiruvottiyur, Kundrathur, Nemili, Chengalpattu, and Uthiramerur – are affected by this.