Madras University website hacked, raises data security concerns

CHENNAI: The official website of the University of Madras was hacked by unidentified persons and restored later. However, concerns remain over the security of the university's data and the possibility of confidential information being leaked.
Alleging that the website had been breached repeatedly, the university staff members expressed concern that inadequate cybersecurity measures had left it vulnerable to attacks.
The incident has raised questions about the safety of student records, examination-related information and other confidential academic and administrative data maintained by the university.
Faculty members stressed the need for the university administration to strengthen its cybersecurity infrastructure and introduce adequate safeguards against unauthorised access.
They also called for a thorough investigation to establish how the website was hacked and determine whether any data had been stolen or leaked.
The incident has highlighted the need for continuous monitoring and stronger security measures to protect the university's digital infrastructure and prevent similar breaches in the future.