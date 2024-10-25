Madras University to offer Waste Optimisation Professional course

CHENNAI: The University of Madras has announced it would introduce a free course on “Waste Optimisation Professional” under the Green Skill Development Programme of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

A notification from the university said the 570-hour (approximately three months) certificate course for the 2024-25 academic year is proposed to start in the third week of November and end in February 2025.

Candidates should have a four-year UG degree in a relevant field and one-year experience. Three-year UG graduates in relevant fields, Class 12, and two-year diploma students can also participate in the programme.

The university said the course is free of cost and successful applicants will be provided with free lodging and boarding during the training.

However, candidates who were enrolled will be selected by the panel. The last date to apply for the course is November 7.