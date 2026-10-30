Madras University students irked over missing SC, ST grievance panel minutes

At a recent grievance meeting for SC, ST students at the University of Madras, chaired by the university Registrar, students pointed out that several demands raised during earlier meetings remained unaddressed. The students stressed the implementation of demands submitted at a meeting held at the end of last year. However, university officials informed the students that the minutes of the previous meeting were lost and could not be traced.

Among the demands raised by the students in last year's meeting was the relocation of the university's SC, ST cell, which is currently situated in a corner of the campus, to the main building to improve its accessibility and visibility. Students had also raised concerns that some faculty members were allegedly caste-biased in awarding lower internal marks to SC, ST students.