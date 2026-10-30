Madras University students irked over missing SC, ST grievance panel minutes

CHENNAI: Students from SC and ST communities at the University of Madras have alleged that grievance meetings organised to address their complaints are being conducted just for formalities after university officials informed that the minutes of last year's meeting, which discussed the allegations of caste-based discrimination in awarding internal marks, are missing.
At a recent grievance meeting for SC, ST students at the University of Madras, chaired by the university Registrar, students pointed out that several demands raised during earlier meetings remained unaddressed. The students stressed the implementation of demands submitted at a meeting held at the end of last year. However, university officials informed the students that the minutes of the previous meeting were lost and could not be traced.
Among the demands raised by the students in last year's meeting was the relocation of the university's SC, ST cell, which is currently situated in a corner of the campus, to the main building to improve its accessibility and visibility. Students had also raised concerns that some faculty members were allegedly caste-biased in awarding lower internal marks to SC, ST students.
Speaking to DT Next, students said the present meeting was conducted properly. However, they reiterated that the demands raised during the previous meeting must be addressed rather than repeatedly discussed without any concrete action. They emphasised that grievance meetings should serve as meaningful platforms for SC, ST students to voice their concerns.
Students also said that conducting such meetings as per the norms and taking timely action on the issues raised would help resolve grievances and prevent unnecessary controversies in the future.