Madras University slashes study fees, time for PG Archaeology

CHENNAI: The University of Madras has revised its archaeology programmes, reducing the duration of the Postgraduate Diploma in Archaeology from two years to one year and cutting the annual fieldwork fee for its MA Ancient History and Archaeology programme.
Under the revised academic scheme, student intake for the PG Diploma in Archaeology will also be revised.
The university has also reduced the annual fieldwork fee for the MA Ancient History and Archaeology programme offered under the self-supportive mode from Rs 30,000 to Rs 20,000 a year.
The changes are part of the revised academic regulations and schemes approved by the university for implementation from the 2026-27 academic year.
Meanwhile, the university has decided to suspend five certificate courses offered by the Department of Adult and Continuing Education.
The courses are Functional English and Public Speaking, Skin Care and Beauty Therapy, News Reading and Compering, Web Page Designing, and Women Studies.
The university said the courses had remained inactive for more than five years. It has proposed suspending them from the 2026-27 academic year.