Madras University sets May 23 deadline for free education scheme applications

Under the annual scheme, three seats will be allotted in each affiliated college, both government-aided and self-financing institutions, for underprivileged students seeking admission to undergraduate courses.



Eligible candidates must have passed the Higher Secondary examination in the 2025-2026 academic year. Priority will be given to students from economically weaker sections, orphans, those who have lost one or both parents, first-generation learners, and transgender candidates.

The annual family income of applicants should not exceed Rs 3 lakh, the university said.