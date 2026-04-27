Madras University sets May 23 deadline for free education scheme applications

CHENNAI: The University of Madras has invited applications from economically weaker students for its free education scheme for the academic year 2026-2027.
Under the annual scheme, three seats will be allotted in each affiliated college, both government-aided and self-financing institutions, for underprivileged students seeking admission to undergraduate courses.
Eligible candidates must have passed the Higher Secondary examination in the 2025-2026 academic year. Priority will be given to students from economically weaker sections, orphans, those who have lost one or both parents, first-generation learners, and transgender candidates.
The annual family income of applicants should not exceed Rs 3 lakh, the university said.
Students must submit their applications within 15 days from the declaration of Class 12 results, with May 23 set as the final deadline. Only applications with complete and valid documents will be considered.
For more details, including the list of required documents, candidates are advised to visit the university's official website.