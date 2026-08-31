Madras University Senate meet put off for 3rd time, academic activities hit

The Senate meeting, which is required to be held twice a year, has not been convened for nearly a year due to a court case. After the restrictions were lifted, the university announced that the meeting would be held on July 30. However, it was postponed without any reason being given.

Members were subsequently informed that the meeting would be held on August 28. It has now been postponed for the third time this year, again without a new date being announced.

The Senate's approval is required for the university's budget and administrative expenses. Only after approval can funds be allocated to more than 80 departments to carry out academic and other activities.