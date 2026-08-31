Madras University Senate meet put off for 3rd time, academic activities hit

CHENNAI: Repeated postponements of the University of Madras Senate meeting have delayed financial approvals and stalled the procurement of laboratory equipment, affecting academic activities in several science departments, according to university professors.
The Senate meeting, which is required to be held twice a year, has not been convened for nearly a year due to a court case. After the restrictions were lifted, the university announced that the meeting would be held on July 30. However, it was postponed without any reason being given.
Members were subsequently informed that the meeting would be held on August 28. It has now been postponed for the third time this year, again without a new date being announced.
The Senate's approval is required for the university's budget and administrative expenses. Only after approval can funds be allocated to more than 80 departments to carry out academic and other activities.
With the fund allocation yet to be approved, departments with laboratories, including Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology, have been unable to purchase essential materials.
With postgraduate classes already underway, some science departments have reportedly been unable to procure laboratory materials needed for practical sessions. In some departments, professors are buying materials out of pocket to help students carry out laboratory work.
However, professors in certain departments are unable to cover expenses out of pocket, affecting the academic activities of science students.
Speaking to DT Next, university professors said they were unaware of the reason for the latest postponement and urged that the Senate meeting be convened immediately to ensure the university's functioning is not hampered.
Higher Education Department officials, however, said the Senate meeting was likely to be held within a week and denied any shortage of laboratory equipment in the departments.