Madras University seminar celebrates cinema’s power to inspire youth

CHENNAI: The Department of Journalism and Communication, University of Madras, in association with the AVM Rajeswari Educational Trust, organised the AVM Birth Anniversary Seminar 2026 at the varsity premises recently.
The seminar, themed ‘Beyond Entertainment: Inspiring the Next Generation through the National Award-Winning Film Amaran’, featured National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Periasamy, director of the film, as the guest speaker.
The session moderated by RJ Abinaya Manoharan focused on filmmaking, storytelling, and the transformative impact of cinema on society, particularly its ability to inspire and influence the younger generation.
Students and aspiring filmmakers received insights into the creative, technical, and professional aspects of filmmaking, and also understood highlighting the power of meaningful storytelling to educate, inspire, and shape the next generation.
AVM K Shanmugham, secretary of Avichi College of Arts and Science, also addressed the gathering at the end.