Madras University projects drop in fee income as expenditure rises

University sources said the financial crunch has begun affecting day-to-day functioning. Several departments are reportedly struggling to procure laboratory chemicals, scientific equipment and other materials required for practical classes and research. Routine purchases such as computers, printers and office stationery have also been delayed due to a shortage of funds.

The sources argued that increasing tuition fees is not a viable solution, as fees for several university programmes are already comparable with those charged by private institutions. Instead, they said timely release of the State government's annual grant would help address many of the university's financial difficulties without placing an additional burden on students.

Former Vice-Chancellor SP Thyagarajan told DT Next that the university has not taken sufficient steps to diversify its sources of revenue. He said inadequate emphasis on research and other revenue-generating initiatives, coupled with the prolonged absence of a Vice-Chancellor, has weakened the institution's ability to seek additional financial support from the government.