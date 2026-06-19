Madras University lecturers' evaluation boycott to delay UG results

CHENNAI: The evaluation of semester examination answer scripts for students of colleges affiliated to the University of Madras has been stalled following the boycott of evaluation work by professors over the non-payment of remuneration for the past two years.
The boycott has raised concerns over a possible delay in the publication of undergraduate results, which could in turn affect admissions to postgraduate programmes.
More than 100 colleges are affiliated with the University of Madras. Semester examinations for students of these institutions were conducted in April and concluded recently. The evaluation process was scheduled to begin on Wednesday (June 17), but professors declined to take up the work.
Professors are paid Rs 12 per answer script, along with Rs 200 towards travel and daily allowances. A professor typically evaluates around 40 answer scripts a day. According to faculty members, payments due for evaluation work carried out over the past two years remain pending.
Faculty members alleged that the university's financial difficulties had led to delays in clearing the dues. They also pointed out that the University Senate had not met for more than a year, resulting in delays in financial approvals and fund allocation.
Professors claimed that each evaluator was owed around Rs 80,000 in pending payments and said repeated representations to the university had not yielded results
Professors claimed that each evaluator was owed around Rs 80,000 in pending payments and said repeated representations to the university had not yielded results.
When contacted, University of Madras Registrar Prof Rita John said Controller of Examinations officials had met the protesting professors and assured them that a portion of the pending dues would be credited to their bank accounts by Friday evening.
University officials are hopeful that the evaluation process will resume soon and that efforts are under way to avoid disruption to the academic schedule.