Madras University invites applications for distance education courses

CHENNAI: The Institute of Distance Education of the University of Madras has announced that admissions for its UGC-recognised distance education programmes for the academic year 2026-2027 will begin from June 29.
The university has invited applications for various UG, PG, diploma, certificate courses, along with MBA and MCA programmes. The release also said that students can apply through the Single Window Admission Centre at the Chepauk campus.
The centre will function on all days, including Saturdays from 10.00 am to 4.00 pm and Sundays from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm, except public holidays.
Candidates can also submit their applications through the IDE online admission portal at http://online.ideunom.ac.in.
Admission facilities will also be available through 74 Learner support centres across Tamil Nadu.
For further details, students can visit the official website of the Institute of Distance Education at http://www.ideunom.ac.in.