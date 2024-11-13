Madras Sappers to hold e-bike rally to mark 25th yr of Kargil victory
Group of the Indian Army, will flag off an e-bike rally from four cities on November 16
CHENNAI: The Madras Engineer Group, one of the oldest Engineer
with an aim to connect with its veterans in commemoration of its 244th Raising Day
and the 25th anniversary of the Kargil victory.
The rally, which is slated to be flagged from four cities--Kanyakumari, Thiruvananthapuram,
Belagavi and Hyderabad--will traverse through the five southern Indian states and converge
in Bengaluru on November 22, where it would be flagged in by Lt Gen Arvind Walia,
Engineer-in-Chief of the Madras Sappers, as it is known informally.
While re-kindling old bonds, a team of Records Madras Engineers Group (MEG)
accompanying the rally will conduct a veterans' outreach programme at eight different
pit stops enroute, viz Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli on November 16, at Madurai and
Trichy on 17, at Tiruvannamalai and Vellore on November 18, at Chittoor in Andhra
Pradesh and Kolar in Karnataka on November 19, a defence release on Wednesday
said.
Veterans of other regiments and their dependents can also reap advantage of the
initiative wherein they will be assisted to find `on the spot solution' for most of their
queries and grievances related to documentation and pension through SPARSH
initiative of the Ministry of Defence.
Many prominent personalities, civil dignitaries and senior retired officers of the
Defence Forces are likely to attend the functions to connect with the veterans as
a tribute to their contribution to the nation.
Riding on e-bikes, provided by market leader Ultra Violette Automotive, the rally
also intends to spread the message of environmental conservation by use of
sustainable energy solutions, among the masses.