Madras Medical College–RGGGH upgrades surgical care with hybrid vascular theatre, advanced spine endoscopy

CHENNAI: The Institute of Vascular Surgery at Madras Medical College and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital has enhanced its advanced surgical capabilities with the installation of a hybrid vascular operation theatre and other modern clinical infrastructure aimed at improving outcomes for patients with complex vascular and spinal conditions.
The upgrades come amid a rising burden of diabetes, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia, which have led to a growing number of peripheral vascular disease and aortic aneurysm cases, particularly among elderly patients with multiple co-morbidities who face higher risks with conventional open surgery.
To strengthen tertiary care services, Rs 3.80 crore was sanctioned in the 2024–2025 Budget for the procurement of a high-end vascular C-Arm and the establishment of the hybrid vascular theatre.
The facility enables advanced minimally invasive procedures such as angioplasty, stenting and endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), reducing complications, blood loss and hospital stay while improving recovery outcomes, Health and Family Welfare department officials said.
In another significant addition, spine endoscopy has been introduced for selected spinal disorders, particularly lumbar disc disease. The minimally invasive technique, enabled by equipment procured at a cost of Rs 2.03 crore, involves smaller incisions, less tissue damage and faster recovery.
Further strengthening operating room safety, 13 modern anaesthesia workstations costing Rs 1.56 crore have been installed under the National Health Mission, providing precise anaesthetic delivery, ventilator support and continuous monitoring.
Officials said the integrated upgrades would not only enhance patient safety and surgical efficiency but also strengthen postgraduate training and clinical research at the historic institution.