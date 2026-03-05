Madras Medical College–RGGGH upgrades surgical care with hybrid vascular theatre, advanced spine endoscopy

To strengthen tertiary care services, Rs 3.80 crore was sanctioned in the 2024–2025 Budget for the procurement of a high-end vascular C-Arm and the establishment of the hybrid vascular theatre.

The facility enables advanced minimally invasive procedures such as angioplasty, stenting and endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), reducing complications, blood loss and hospital stay while improving recovery outcomes, Health and Family Welfare department officials said.