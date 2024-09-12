Madras Institute of Technology receives bomb threat via email, turns to be hoax later

CHENNAI: Madras Institute of Technology received a bomb threat via email on Thursday during the early hours of the day.

The threat prompted an immediate response from authorities, who swiftly initiated an investigation and deployed sniffer dogs to the campus.

The search revealed no explosives, indicating that the threat was a hoax.

The email was sent to the registrar of Anna University, claiming that bombs had been planted at MIT campus. This alarming message led to a heightened state of panic.

The University administration promptly alerted the Commissioner of Police Tambaram.

The Sithalapakkam police also arrived to assist with the investigation.

Thorough searches were conducted in isolated and wooded areas of the campus, but no suspicious items were found.

Notably, a similar bomb threat was reported at MIT on March 5, which also turned out to be a false alarm.

Sithalapakkam police have filed a case concerning the bomb threat and are actively seeking the individuals responsible for sending the hoax message.