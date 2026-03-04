Madras High Court suspects mafia syndicate behind pleas for shops at Marina

S Devi, a resident of Triplicane, filed a petition before the Madras High Court seeking the allotment of a shop at Marina Beach. The judges ordered that, as per the earlier directions already issued, permission should be granted for only 300 shops at Marina Beach for selling food items, fancy items, and toys.

The Bench comprising Justices R Suresh Kumar and AD Jagadish Chandira had heard the case. Over 600 shopkeepers who had been doing business on the Marina filed petitions seeking to be arrayed as parties to the proceedings.