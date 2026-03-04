Madras High Court suspects mafia syndicate behind pleas for shops at Marina

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has observed that no individual can claim, as a matter of right, permission to establish shops on the Marina Beach, and expressed suspicion that a mafia syndicate may be operating behind the present litigation.
S Devi, a resident of Triplicane, filed a petition before the Madras High Court seeking the allotment of a shop at Marina Beach. The judges ordered that, as per the earlier directions already issued, permission should be granted for only 300 shops at Marina Beach for selling food items, fancy items, and toys.
The Bench comprising Justices R Suresh Kumar and AD Jagadish Chandira had heard the case. Over 600 shopkeepers who had been doing business on the Marina filed petitions seeking to be arrayed as parties to the proceedings.
Upon hearing the applications, the Bench observed that the Marina cannot be converted into a commercial hub. The Court drew comparisons with Kovalam Beach in Kerala, Puri Beach in Odisha, and Marine Drive in Maharashtra, which are maintained in a clean and orderly manner.
The Bench further noted that prior to the judicial intervention, Marina Beach had been encroached upon by numerous shops. It expressed apprehension that, after allegedly collecting bribes from shopkeepers, certain vested interests were now attempting to intervene in the proceedings, indicating the possible involvement of a mafia network.
The Justice cautioned that any resistance to regulatory measures would jeopardise the preservation of the Marina for future generations. They categorically held that the establishment of shops on the beach cannot be claimed as a fundamental or legal right.
Recording that the direction permitting only 300 shops was issued after inspections conducted by the Corporation and various departments, as well as a personal inspection by the Court, the Bench stated that orders on the petitions would be passed at a later stage.