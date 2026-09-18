Madras High Court stays release of Arulnithi-starrer 'Demonte Colony 3'

A Vijaya Subramanian, authorised signatory of White Nights Entertainments, filed a petition before the court stating that a deed of partnership was executed with director Ajay Gnanamuthu on January 2, 2023, for the production, marketing, and distribution of feature films.

The petitioner stated that the partnership covered the Demonte Colony franchise, including future sequels such as Demonte Colony 3 and Demonte Colony 4. He added that following the commercial success of Demonte Colony 2, both parties mutually settled their accounts and agreed to produce Demonte Colony 3 under the deed.