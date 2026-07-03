Madras High Court slaps Rs 50,000 fine on MEA official, Puzhal jail SP

Mohamed Sameer filed a habeas corpus petition seeking the release of his father, Zakir Hussain, who was convicted by a Lankan court in 2015 and sentenced to life imprisonment in a drug trafficking case involving the possession of 720 grams of heroin.

When Hussain sought repatriation to India under the agreement on the transfer of sentenced persons between India and Lanka, the Ministry of Home Affairs, by an order dated July 29, 2016, adapted his sentence to one corresponding to the punishment prescribed under Indian law.