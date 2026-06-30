Madras High Court sets final hearing on Vice-Chancellors matter on July 29

Petitioner K Venkatachalapathy contended that the twelve amendments brought in by the State government were repugnant to the Central law, namely the UGC Regulations. He argued that the UGC Regulations mandate that the Chancellor appoint Vice-Chancellors from a panel recommended by the Search Committee and that, by vesting this power in the State government, the amendments override the Chancellor’s role.

While entertaining the petition, the High Court had earlier granted an interim stay on the amendments brought in by the Tamil Nadu government, which took away the Governor’s power to appoint Vice-Chancellors to State-run universities.