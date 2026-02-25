Madras High Court sets 12-week deadline to clear encroachments on Adheenam, mutt lands

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to remove encroachments on properties belonging to Adheenams and Mutts across the State within a period of 12 weeks.
The case arose from the writ petition that was filed in 2018 by A Radhakrishnan, seeking the removal of encroachments from the properties owned by the Sengol Adheenam located in Nedungulam village in Thoothukudi district. It is to be noted that the Sengol Madam owns properties in the Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts.
While the matter came up for a hearing earlier, the Madras High Court had directed that all Adheenams and Mutts across Tamil Nadu be impleaded as respondents to the proceedings.
When the matter came up for hearing again, a Division Bench comprising Justices SM Subramaniam and C Kumarappan directed the Tamil Nadu government to evict encroachments from the properties belonging to Adheenams and Mutts within 12 weeks.