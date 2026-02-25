Madras High Court sets 12-week deadline to clear encroachments on Adheenam, mutt lands

While the matter came up for a hearing earlier, the Madras High Court had directed that all Adheenams and Mutts across Tamil Nadu be impleaded as respondents to the proceedings.

When the matter came up for hearing again, a Division Bench comprising Justices SM Subramaniam and C Kumarappan directed the Tamil Nadu government to evict encroachments from the properties belonging to Adheenams and Mutts within 12 weeks.