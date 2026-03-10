Madras High Court seeks status of SHRC’s Rs 3 lakh compensation order to grieving mother

The case pertains to the death of Radhakrishnan, the son of Revathi, a resident of Raja Annamalaipuram in Chennai. On August 4, 2018, Radhakrishnan was returning home on a two-wheeler belonging to his friend when he was intercepted by traffic police personnel on the Adyar Bridge for a vehicle check.

During the inspection, the traffic police allegedly demanded the vehicle documents and seized the ignition key of the vehicle. Following this, Radhakrishnan reportedly threatened to jump into the Adyar River and, at one stage, jumped into the river.

Suresh, who had accompanied Radhakrishnan, allegedly requested the police personnel to rescue him. However, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel, who were called to the spot about 45 minutes later, eventually retrieved Radhakrishnan's body from the river.