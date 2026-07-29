Madras High Court seeks Government, CBI response on plea to transfer MLA poaching probe

The First Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan directed the Union Government, the Tamil Nadu Government, and the CBI to file their responses to the petition within four weeks and adjourned the matter. The Bench also granted an interim stay on the investigation against petitioner Ramesh pending further orders.

The case stems from a complaint lodged by TVK MLA N Elaiyaraja, alleging that Thirunavukkarasu offered him Rs 35 crore to vote against the Speaker in a proposed no-confidence motion in the Assembly and later threatened him and his family after he rejected the offer. Based on the complaint, the Triplicane Police registered a case and have so far arrested 14 persons, including Ramesh, who was recently granted bail by the Madras High Court.