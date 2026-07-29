Madras High Court seeks Government, CBI response on plea to transfer MLA poaching probe

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has sought responses from the Union Government, the Tamil Nadu Government and the the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a petition filed by Ramesh, an accused in the alleged MLA poaching case, seeking transfer of the investigation to the CBI, while granting an interim stay on the investigation against him.
The First Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan directed the Union Government, the Tamil Nadu Government, and the CBI to file their responses to the petition within four weeks and adjourned the matter. The Bench also granted an interim stay on the investigation against petitioner Ramesh pending further orders.
The case stems from a complaint lodged by TVK MLA N Elaiyaraja, alleging that Thirunavukkarasu offered him Rs 35 crore to vote against the Speaker in a proposed no-confidence motion in the Assembly and later threatened him and his family after he rejected the offer. Based on the complaint, the Triplicane Police registered a case and have so far arrested 14 persons, including Ramesh, who was recently granted bail by the Madras High Court.
Ramesh has now moved the Madras High Court seeking the transfer of the investigation from the State Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), contending that he would not receive a fair and impartial investigation. He has sought a fresh, de novo investigation under the supervision of the High Court, uninfluenced by any confession statements, statements of co-accused, remand reports, or any other material generated during the State Police investigation.
During the hearing, Senior Advocate Raghavachari, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that Ramesh, a gym owner, had been falsely implicated in the case and was kept in judicial custody for 15 days despite having no connection with the alleged offence. He contended that the case was registered against Ramesh solely because he had spoken over the phone with some of the other accused. He also alleged that the police searched Ramesh’s residence without a warrant and seized Rs 1.03 lakh.
Appearing for the police, State Public Prosecutor John Sathyan submitted that the petitioner was linked to the alleged conspiracy to buy the support of 10 MLAs and informed the court that more than Rs 2 crore had been seized during the investigation.
Advocate General Vijay Narayan, appearing for the State Government, submitted that the investigation was still at a preliminary stage and urged the court not to pass any interim orders.