Madras High Court reserves orders on DMK legislator's bail plea

Senior Counsel P Wilson, appearing for the petitioner, argued that the prosecution had not obtained the prosecutor's legal opinion before the arrest but only afterwards, indicating that the police arrested the MLA first and then built the case. He further submitted that merely expressing words without any intention to cause harm does not constitute an offence. The MLA had only made a speech in response to the Chief Minister's remarks, and there was no intention to commit any offence.

Wilson further argued that the opposition has a key role in pointing out the shortcomings of the government and that this was a fit case for the High Court to interfere.