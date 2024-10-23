Madras High Court reserves order on DyCM Udhayanidhi Stalin’s plea to reject civil suit

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court reserved the final orders in the application filed by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin seeking to reject acivil suit filed against him by a film producer. Justice RMT Teekaa Raman heard the application moved by the Deputy Chief Minister.

The plaintiff of the suit Ramasaravanan of OST Films submitted that he made a contract with Udhayanidhi for the film ‘Angel’ and he was accepted to complete the film.

The shooting process was commenced in 2018, and now the film is 80 per cent completed and only minor patches such as dubbing and lip sync works are pending.

However, Udhayanidhi did not respond to his messages and did not give dates for the shoot, so he couldn’t complete the film, which incurred him a huge loss, said the plaintiff.

He claimed that Rs 30 lakh was given to Udhayanidhi as advance money and he almost spent Rs 13 crores for the shooting.

Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi announced that ‘Maamannan’ as is the last film in his acting career. Due to this announcement, he cannot market and advertise his film ‘Angel’ and it incurred a huge loss, said the plaintiff demanding Rs 25 crore compensation.

Senior counsel NR Elango on behalf of Udhayanidhi submitted that his client completed his acting portions, hence he continued with other films and now he is completely out of the film industry and moved to politics. Hence, he sought to reject the plaint.

After the submissions, the judge reserved the orders on October 28.