Madras High Court rejects plea seeking ban on goat, cattle slaughter in meat shops

The plea was filed by S Muralidharan, founder of the Indian Centre for Animal Rights - Education, alleging that the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act were being violated in meat shops functioning within the limits of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

The petitioner contended that, under the statutory framework, slaughter of goats, cattle, and poultry must be carried out only in designated and licensed premises.

The law further mandates that animals shall not be slaughtered in the sight of other animals; blood must be properly collected and disposed of; only animals certified fit for slaughter by a qualified veterinary practitioner may be slaughtered. It also prohibits the slaughter of diseased animals, the plea noted.