Madras High Court rejects petitions on AIADMK ex-ministers’ asset rise

A voter, Senthilkumar from the Mailam Assembly constituency in Villupuram district, had filed the writ petition seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India and the Director General of Income Tax (DGIT) to conduct an inquiry into the veracity of the asset disclosures of CVe Shanmugam made in his nomination affidavit.

The petitioner contended that Shanmugam had declared movable assets worth Rs 12,08,409 in 2021, which allegedly increased to Rs 60,64,152 at present, and that such a substantial escalation over a five-year tenure as an MLA was disproportionate and unsupported by disclosed sources of income.