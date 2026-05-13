Madras high court refuses to suspend AG Perarivalan's enrolment as advocate

The vacation bench comprising Justices L Victoria Gowri and N Senthil Kumar said the bench refused to pass any interim orders without hearing the other side.

Perarivalan, who was released by the Supreme Court in 2022, enrolled as an advocate on April 27 this year. Opposing it, Mayiladuthurai constituency Congress MP R Sudha filed a petition before the Madras High Court. In her plea, she sought to declare the enrolment of Perarivalan as illegal and void.