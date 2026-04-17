Madras High Court refuses to remove 50-year-old temple, imposes Rs 1 lakh costs

The petitioner, Jesudass Cornelius from Tiruverkadu, Chennai, submitted that the layout of the land was approved by the Director of Town Planning on April 20, 1960 and specific areas were earmarked as park and playground, and that the authorities were not maintaining it.

He argued that the Hindu temple was situated in the area earmarked for a park and a playground and sought action to remove it. Authorities submitted that it would consider the request if proper documents were produced. They also stated that the temple had existed for more than 50 years in 3,000 sq ft out of 9,000 sq ft, and the playground could be maintained in the remaining 6,000 sq ft.