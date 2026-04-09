Madras High Court refuses to entertain plea on transfer of govt employees

He alleged that officials in departments such as the Agriculture, Revenue, Police, and Water Resources have been continuing in the same station or district for several years, in many cases well beyond the three years and due to such prolonged postings, several officials are indirectly implementing Government schemes through illegal means.

He further submitted that officials are involved, either directly or indirectly, in spreading propaganda favourable to the ruling party by misusing Governmental platforms and public resources, and that allowing them to continue in the same station for prolonged periods would be contrary to the Model Code of Conduct, potentially enabling them to act in favour of the ruling party.