Madras High Court refuses probe into Vijay affidavit, rejects fresh plea over discrepancies

Previously, a petition was filed seeking an Income Tax probe into discrepancies in Vijay's asset declaration. The court had issued notice and sought the I-T Department's response.

Meanwhile, a fresh plea was filed by MP Venkatesh, a resident of Chennai. In his petition, Venkatesh submitted that in his election affidavit, Vijay had declared Rs 12.6 crore loan to his spouse and Rs 20 crore transfer to a trust, without any clear explanation regarding their nature, source or genuineness.