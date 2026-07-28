Madras High Court quashes LOC against DMK leader EV Velu, extends interim protection

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan granted the DVAC time until August 14 to file its counter affidavit, permitted the agency to continue the investigation, and allowed it to summon Velu for inquiry in connection with the case.

The court also extended until August 14 its earlier interim order restraining the authorities from taking any coercive action against Velu, quashed the LOC issued against him, and directed that he obtain prior permission from the jurisdictional court before travelling abroad.