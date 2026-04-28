Madras High Court quashes ED case against Tamil Nadu minister I Periyasamy in housing plot scam case

The allegation against Periyasamy was that while serving as the Housing Minister in the 2006-11 DMK regime, he had allotted housing plots to ineligible people, including then senior IPS officer Jaffar Sait and his wife, and thereby caused loss to the government and attained wrongful gain.

Based on the FIR registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Chennai, the ED had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Periyasamy and others, as the alleged offences were scheduled offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.