Madras High Court quashes criminal proceedings against AIADMK members for stir against Ponmudy

Ponmudy had participated in a meeting in Chennai on April 6, 2025, where he allegedly made obscene remarks about Vaishnavism, Saivism and women.

Condemning the remarks, AIADMK women wing leader and former minister Valarmathi led a protest on April 16, 2025, at Panagal Maaligai junction in Saidapet. Around 500 women and 100 men reportedly took part in the demonstration.