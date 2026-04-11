Madras High Court quashes criminal proceedings against AIADMK members for stir against Ponmudy

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has quashed the criminal case registered against former AIADMK Minister B Valarmathi and others, who were booked for allegedly organising a protest without permission against DMK leader and former Minister K Ponmudy over his alleged derogatory remarks about women.
Ponmudy had participated in a meeting in Chennai on April 6, 2025, where he allegedly made obscene remarks about Vaishnavism, Saivism and women.
Condemning the remarks, AIADMK women wing leader and former minister Valarmathi led a protest on April 16, 2025, at Panagal Maaligai junction in Saidapet. Around 500 women and 100 men reportedly took part in the demonstration.
Following the protest, the Saidapet police registered a case against Valarmathi under Section 189(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 41(6) of the Chennai City Police Act for unlawful assembly and conducting the protest without prior permission.
Seeking to quash the proceedings, Valarmathi filed a petition before the Madras High Court, and Justice AD Jagadish Chandira heard the matter.
Counsel for Valarmathi, S Tamilselvan, submitted that repeated requests for permission to hold the protest had been made, but the police, acting in line with the ruling dispensation, had denied permission. He contended that the case was a malicious prosecution initiated with mala fide intent and was therefore liable to be quashed.
Accepting these submissions, the court quashed the criminal proceedings against Valarmathi and the other accused.